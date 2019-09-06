Harris Associates LP Increases Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA); As Lockhead Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted by $642,000 Its Position

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 6.85M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801.06M, up from 25.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 4.73M shares traded or 146.84% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (LMT) by 51.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 4,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Lockhead Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $385.15. About 917,695 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 21/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MICHELE EVANS NAMED DEPUTY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT FOR AERONAUTICS BUSINESS AREA; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 69,135 shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $147.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

