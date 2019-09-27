Harris Associates LP Increased Wabtec (WAB) Position; Clearline Capital LP Position in Microstrategy (MSTR) Cut by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 15,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 55,977 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 71,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.37. About 34,021 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 151.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 305,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 507,272 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, up from 201,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 695,317 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 188,200 shares to 6.79 million shares, valued at $63.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 94,425 shares to 131,123 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $7.47M for 51.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.43% EPS growth.