Harris Associates LP Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering HollyFrontier (HFC)

Among 5 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52’s average target is -2.95% below currents $53.58 stock price. HollyFrontier had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HFC in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. JP Morgan maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Tuesday, September 10. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. See HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) latest ratings:

Harris Associates LP increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 34.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 12,400 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Harris Associates LP holds 48,250 shares with $1.92M value, up from 35,850 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $47.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.97 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger upgraded, Halliburton downgraded in Barclays rating shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Coldstream Management has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 0% or 282 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 35,316 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt stated it has 13,900 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jcic Asset Inc owns 385 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc holds 0.95% or 288,219 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associate has invested 0.84% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 464,905 shares. 17.59 million are owned by Northern Corp. Mcdonald Capital Ca reported 0.14% stake. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 707,631 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Llc has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hemenway Tru Communication Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.00 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 34.49% above currents $34.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $4400 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 9. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital.

Harris Associates LP decreased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 16,600 shares to 412,823 valued at $34.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 44,342 shares and now owns 8.16M shares. Dxc Technology Co was reduced too.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.82 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc owns 1,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 17 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 0.93% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. 5,300 were reported by Denali Advsrs Limited Liability. Financial Architects has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 225 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 450,904 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 35,805 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 27,247 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Qs Investors holds 0.05% or 102,731 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 73,268 shares. Natixis owns 31,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 15 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.89M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D