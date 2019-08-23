Harris Associates LP Increased Apple (AAPL) Position By $9.96 Million; Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shorts Raised By 31.93%

Harris Associates LP increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 52,707 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Harris Associates LP holds 3.86M shares with $732.92M value, up from 3.81 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $917.21B valuation. The stock decreased 4.47% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $202.96. About 27.63 million shares traded or 5.36% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) had an increase of 31.93% in short interest. UBA's SI was 495,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.93% from 375,200 shares previously. With 100,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)'s short sellers to cover UBA's short positions. The SI to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc's float is 1.69%. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 27,222 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Harris Associates LP decreased Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 181,750 shares to 7.42M valued at $274.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 210,765 shares and now owns 18.96 million shares. Under Armour Inc was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 6.72% above currents $202.96 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, June 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 84,709 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 4.68M were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim And Commerce. Westwood Grp Inc holds 1.15% or 584,644 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 28,064 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has 154,550 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Ally Financial owns 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,000 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has invested 2.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peninsula Asset Mgmt invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluestein R H & Co has 466,592 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Madrona Lc stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn And Associate Inc accumulated 2.66% or 16,482 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc invested in 5.33% or 8,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.35% stake. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 37,599 shares. Mason Street accumulated 9,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co stated it has 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 23,700 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Vanguard Gru holds 4.70 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Llc reported 27,248 shares stake. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% or 4,500 shares. Grace And White Inc Ny accumulated 0.37% or 75,997 shares. Hexavest has 6,364 shares. 465,616 were reported by Proshare Advisors Llc. Denali Ltd has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 67 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $782.14 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.17 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.