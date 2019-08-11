Harris Associates LP Holds Position in Cvs Health (CVS); As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Raised by $2.33 Million Its Position

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 455,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 12.33 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664.99 million, up from 11.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 43,104 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 125,799 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 82,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 291,098 shares to 158,902 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 24,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,507 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 12,980 were accumulated by Laffer Investments. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc stated it has 53,005 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 10.57M shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horizon Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 313,280 shares. Carroll Assocs stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strategic Advisors Llc invested in 13,964 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cls Invs Lc invested in 0% or 95 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 21,621 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp accumulated 44,110 shares. 536,407 were accumulated by Twin Secs. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,211 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 0.21% or 29,152 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 14,840 shares to 587,621 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 154,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.65M shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

