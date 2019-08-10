Harris Associates LP Holding In National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Was Upped; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Holds Position in Red Hat (RHT)

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 204,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 23.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613.39 million, up from 22.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 4.18M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American cancels flights tied to Boeing 737 Max through Nov. 2 – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 4.85M shares to 69.04M shares, valued at $599.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 182,581 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 21,955 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.05% or 219,626 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 17,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 210,693 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Company holds 154,300 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 200 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc reported 3,456 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0.07% or 2.01 million shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 13,616 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru holds 124,515 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 26,844 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,076 shares to 4,426 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 19,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,004 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.