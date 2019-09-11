Harris Associates LP Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Cut by $118.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $560,060; Shares Rose

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 914,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 5.53M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720.82M, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 127,102 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 201,714 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.64 million for 9.98 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 101,808 shares. 487,573 were accumulated by National Pension. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 48,336 shares. 7.96M are owned by Bancorp Of America Corp De. Leuthold Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.76% or 135,658 shares. Moreover, Global Thematic Prns Limited has 1.36% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boston Advsr Ltd Company owns 33,353 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 67,694 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 39 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co accumulated 50,118 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested in 0.1% or 17,563 shares. Bancorp holds 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 119,325 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,500 shares. Quantum Capital Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 4.19% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0% or 19,624 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 1.06M shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $159.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $671.03M for 15.26 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% stake. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 14,125 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,482 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 264,116 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.08% or 23,414 shares. Fil holds 0.23% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.12M shares. 11,969 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability Company. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Llc invested 7.19% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 283,091 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated owns 5,316 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested in 498,517 shares.