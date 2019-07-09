Harris Associates LP Holding in Bank New York Mellon (BK) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined; Denali Advisors Increased Its Sun Trust Banks (STI) Holding by $1.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (STI) by 1084.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Trust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 2.02 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 960,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.87 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497.52 million, down from 10.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 03/05/2018 – 68WN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 51UO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 26/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption(s); 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 7,047 shares. 10,066 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company. 176,290 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Com. Cetera Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Investment Lc holds 23,004 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davenport Limited owns 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 56,913 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 10,752 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communication Ma owns 5,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 17,486 shares. Clark Cap Management holds 428,282 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 58,969 shares. Oakworth Incorporated owns 2,613 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Everence Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 2.13 million were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Intll Invsts invested in 13.67M shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 8,900 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 50,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 53,372 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $482.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 894,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).