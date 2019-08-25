Harris Associates LP Has Upped News New (NWSA) Position By $8.92 Million; Douglas Emmett (DEI) SI Increased By 9.2%

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) had an increase of 9.2% in short interest. DEI’s SI was 1.59 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.2% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 802,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI)’s short sellers to cover DEI’s short positions. The SI to Douglas Emmett Inc’s float is 0.99%. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1.01M shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 26/04/2018 – ENGINEERS UNION: DOUGLAS EMMETT HLDRS SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR O’HERN; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS

Harris Associates LP increased News Corp New (NWSA) stake by 4.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 743,454 shares as News Corp New (NWSA)'s stock rose 6.39%. The Harris Associates LP holds 16.56M shares with $206.05M value, up from 15.82M last quarter. News Corp New now has $7.99B valuation. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 2.69 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP decreased Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) stake by 40,823 shares to 1.66 million valued at $182.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 1.92 million shares and now owns 2.30M shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was reduced too.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.28 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 60.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.