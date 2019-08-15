Harris Associates LP Has Upped Halliburton Co (HAL) Position By $24.35 Million; Group One Trading LP Lowered By $373,878 Its Mbia (MBI) Position

Harris Associates LP increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 6.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 839,613 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Harris Associates LP holds 13.50 million shares with $395.54M value, up from 12.66M last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $15.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 14.19 million shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Group One Trading Lp decreased Mbia Inc (MBI) stake by 82.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 41,542 shares as Mbia Inc (MBI)’s stock declined 5.57%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 8,722 shares with $83,000 value, down from 50,264 last quarter. Mbia Inc now has $812.98M valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 411,380 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE (ABV) PER SHARE WAS $28.60 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $29.32 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy

Harris Associates LP decreased Apergy Corp stake by 10,153 shares to 1.92 million valued at $78.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 156,292 shares and now owns 4.02M shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2700 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 72.81% above currents $18.13 stock price. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Smithfield holds 8,275 shares. Investor reported 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 15,212 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mgmt. Rhenman And Prns Asset Mngmt Ab has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). One Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 61,909 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv holds 24,981 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 102,765 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 181,708 shares. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 533,825 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 16,300 shares. Argent reported 46,532 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc stated it has 8,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 23,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,275 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 0.01% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc holds 5,315 shares. Acr Alpine Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 158,032 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 607,789 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 113,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 18,878 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 23,417 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 6,661 shares. Invesco owns 413,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 16,659 shares. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Kbc Group Nv owns 4,619 shares.