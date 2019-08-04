Harris Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Dover (DOV) as Market Valuation Declined; Cookson Peirce & Co Increased Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (ULTA) Position by $5.77 Million as Share Value Rose

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (ULTA) by 34.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 16,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 64,906 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64M, up from 48,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 811,059 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 270,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 879,710 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Co invested in 0.03% or 700 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 6,411 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Company has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 16,150 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Tctc Holdings Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 14,998 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 110,788 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 28,198 shares. 2,300 are owned by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 121,091 shares. Fruth has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 391,728 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 6,761 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 191,351 shares stake.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 514,810 shares to 879,893 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.45M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51M for 15.16 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.18 million activity. The insider Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713. 13,102 Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares with value of $1.14M were sold by Spurgeon William. $1.08M worth of stock was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11,033 shares to 14,162 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,990 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 900 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 7,462 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 86,486 shares. Renaissance Limited Com owns 170,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 60,568 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 12 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 0.65% or 8,271 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 270,413 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). L And S Advisors Inc reported 2,054 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Diversified holds 1,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 202,700 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.