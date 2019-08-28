Harris Associates LP Has Trimmed Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Aarons (AAN) Shorts Lowered By 4.73%

Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) had a decrease of 4.73% in short interest. AAN’s SI was 3.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.73% from 3.28M shares previously. With 598,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN)’s short sellers to cover AAN’s short positions. The SI to Aarons Inc’s float is 4.72%. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 120,626 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates LP increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 53,372 shares to 2.89M valued at $482.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arconic Inc stake by 86,142 shares and now owns 18.37M shares. Livanova Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.99% stake. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Da Davidson And holds 45,340 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ls Inv Limited Liability has 11,719 shares. Capstone Advisors Lc has 15,369 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 245,212 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,091 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,325 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,698 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc holds 358,248 shares. Natl Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 368,168 shares. Chou Associate Management Incorporated has 50,000 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Ckw holds 525 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 26.28% above currents $200.95 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold Aaron's, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 22,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership owns 21,037 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Stephens Management Ltd Co invested in 1.29 million shares. Stevens L P reported 35,757 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 600,562 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,629 shares. Loomis Sayles Com L P accumulated 234,315 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 22,364 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 139,642 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Parametric Associate Llc reported 0.01% stake. Ls Investment Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,596 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Co reported 282,427 shares.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel well-known provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. It operates through five divisions: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. It has a 21.66 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.