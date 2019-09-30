Harris Associates LP Has Raised Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake by $10.29 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Maryland Capital Management Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Position

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 8,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 288,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.61 million, down from 296,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 205,851 shares as the company's stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 915,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.36M, up from 709,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 345,700 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 22,501 shares to 316,841 shares, valued at $61.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 8.73 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.29M shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,387 shares to 61,304 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.