Harris Associates LP Has Raised Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Holding; Private Capital Management Holding in Quinstreet (QNST) Has Raised by $399,945

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 205,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The hedge fund held 915,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.36M, up from 709,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 319,159 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 26,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.93M, up from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $650.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 508,787 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet To Meet with Investors in Toronto and Montreal; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC QNST.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 30 PCT; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) Leading Nowhere

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold WCC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 0.98% more from 42.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,411 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.11% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 64,943 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Pnc Group owns 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 866 shares. Charles Schwab owns 372,258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust stated it has 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 8 shares. Selway Asset Management owns 21,145 shares. 15,767 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Limited. Ajo LP holds 942,487 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 9,187 shares. Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 26 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 44,400 shares.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 31,362 shares to 601,416 shares, valued at $651.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 734,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,824 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

