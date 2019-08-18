Harris Associates LP Has Raised By $5.63 Million Its Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS)

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is -2.94% below currents $48.68 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of QTS in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. See QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Initiate

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

Harris Associates LP increased Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 512,070 shares as Grupo Televisa Sa (TV)’s stock declined 4.80%. The Harris Associates LP holds 60.66M shares with $670.91M value, up from 60.15M last quarter. Grupo Televisa Sa now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 2.03 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL

Harris Associates LP decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 15,649 shares to 3.30 million valued at $127.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 14,840 shares and now owns 587,621 shares. Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Televisa (NYSE:TV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Televisa has $15 highest and $14 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 83.54% above currents $7.9 stock price. Televisa had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion.

The stock increased 3.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 818,910 shares traded or 96.11% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO