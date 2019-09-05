Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Unilever Plc (UL) Holding by $36.57 Million as Shares Declined; Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Holding by $1.24 Million; Stock Value Declined

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 82.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 641,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 139,934 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, down from 781,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 649,590 shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS AT CURRENT SPOT RATES CURRENCY WOULD HAVE A NEGATIVE 6-7 PCT IMPACT ON ANNUAL TURNOVER, SLIGHTLY MORE ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 5.36M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Another recent and important The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 839,613 shares to 13.50M shares, valued at $395.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,021 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DINGES DAN O. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Tuesday, July 30.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 8,080 shares to 89,261 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,839 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability has 9,579 shares. Windham Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,999 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 1.82M shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.14% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Axa reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 195,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 45 shares. Energ Opportunities Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,160 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Management Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.63% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 1832 Asset LP holds 9,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stifel Fin owns 28,736 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 17,551 shares.