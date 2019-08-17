Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Shares Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose While Viking Fund Management Trimmed Position by $2.08 Million

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 156,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 4.02M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354.99 million, down from 4.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,500 shares to 31,500 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.85M shares to 32.15 million shares, valued at $801.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 455,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).