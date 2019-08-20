Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Gartner (IT) as Share Price Declined; Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $2.40 Million as Share Price Rose

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 2,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.57 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 268,539 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Named a Leader for Third Consecutive Time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 22/05/2018 – Presenso Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain by Gartner; 07/05/2018 – BigID Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 15/03/2018 – Deloitte named a leader by Gartner in Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: In U.S., Dell Had Top Market Share at 29.1%, Followed by HP With 28.4%; 22/05/2018 – Altizon Recognized in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial Internet of Things; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Aspera named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools by Gartner

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 49,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 188,434 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 238,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 7.98 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.00M shares to 89.11 million shares, valued at $2.46 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 839,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0.06% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 9,694 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 322,382 shares. City Hldgs owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 21,788 shares. California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 49,110 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whittier invested in 0% or 1,049 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 138 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 361,009 were reported by Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,776 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 6,354 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.40 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc has invested 9.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 34,228 shares. Kansas-based Fincl Advisory has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 111,557 are owned by Eagle Glob Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 1.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 77,549 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 31,723 shares. Associated Banc owns 155,255 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 56,880 are held by Cap Guardian. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 786,212 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Amer Century Incorporated has 9.30 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 10,260 are owned by Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Co. 7,781 are held by Tompkins Corporation. 38,441 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership holds 1.59% or 1.82 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,102 shares to 29,600 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).