Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Piedmont Investment Advisors Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Has Decreased by $1.97 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 11,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 367,926 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 156,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.02M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354.99 million, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.43 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric owns 126,125 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 20,162 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Lp has 320,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Conning reported 770 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 3,507 shares. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.77% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 126,787 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc holds 1.14% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 983,201 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 41,299 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Mgmt LP reported 5,866 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 0% or 1,263 shares.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.45 from last year’s $3.69 per share. WCG’s profit will be $208.30M for 17.06 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com Stk (NYSE:TGT) by 44,492 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff And Inc stated it has 4,267 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 922 shares. British Columbia Corp accumulated 428,386 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,284 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ftb Advsr holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 23,391 shares. Portland Global Advisors Lc invested in 3,242 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.23% or 79,238 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pnc Serv Grp Inc Incorporated reported 2.74 million shares. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 6,282 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inc owns 2.13 million shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 0.04% or 7,907 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa accumulated 46,727 shares.

