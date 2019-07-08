Harris Associates LP Has Lifted Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by $5.63 Million as Valuation Declined; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Upped Holding by $103.65 Billion

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 512,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60.66 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.91 million, up from 60.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 3.11M shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 01/05/2018 – Grupo Televisa files Form 20-F and its Annual Report and Provides Information Related to its Shareholders Meetings; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 38583.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.92 billion, up from 8,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 25.11M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Big Streaming Bet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corporation by 4.49M shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $71.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,727 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 7,730 are owned by Hendershot Invs. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 28.53M shares. Stelac Advisory reported 3,614 shares stake. Schulhoff And Communication, a Ohio-based fund reported 101,387 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset One Co holds 0.68% or 4.03M shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors reported 147,563 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co has 37,023 shares. 5.05 million were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation. Waverton Invest Management holds 1.46M shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag owns 194,250 shares. Bainco Interest Investors has 80,763 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Merchants has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).