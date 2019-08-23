Harris Associates LP Has Lifted Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $1.33 Million; Market Valuation Declined; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $12.08 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 3,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 152,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.97 million, up from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $9.13 during the last trading session, reaching $409.87. About 521,355 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Result of AGM; 07/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK INTENDS TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON BOARD APPOINTMENTS; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock stock gains as earnings easily beat Wall Street expectations; 31/05/2018 – BlackRock EM fund has bought Turkey’s lira, dollar-bonds; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 94,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 560,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.18 million, up from 465,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.89. About 1.83M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Smith Salley Associate holds 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 1,520 shares. Schroder Management has 88,547 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 15,149 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,319 are held by Dana Investment Advisors. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.07% stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bbr Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.09% or 1,645 shares. Charter Tru Company invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 75,357 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma holds 1.85M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 210,765 shares to 18.96 million shares, valued at $486.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 752,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.66M shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Private Wealth Advisors holds 1.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,933 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 2,040 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.15% or 2.67 million shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 116,522 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Oh owns 0.76% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,394 shares. 2,138 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct. Epoch Investment holds 2.04 million shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 11,498 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 660,839 shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 14,425 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 8,666 shares. 10.37 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Frontier Invest Company has 2,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 183,500 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $36.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).