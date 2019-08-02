Harris Associates LP Has Increased Its U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Stake by $431,800 as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $348,777 as Stock Value Rose

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 486,673 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 3% Position in U.S. Silica; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades U.S. Silica To ‘B+’ From ‘B’; Outlook Positive; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LOCAL SAND PRODUCTION WILL COME ONLINE MUCH SLOWER THAN MANY PREDICT – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 5,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 8.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 104,710 shares to 429,423 shares, valued at $37.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 254,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 2.76% or 4.81 million shares. Park Natl Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 588,831 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 139,400 are held by Quantitative Mngmt Limited. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,550 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 153,157 shares. Central Securities Corporation stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.97% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio. 180,386 are owned by Impala Asset. Meritage Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 2.57 million shares. Addison Com owns 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,312 shares. Northern Tru holds 2.8% or 96.18M shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 1.16 million shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.