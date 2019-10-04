Harris Associates LP Has Increased Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Share Value Declined; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Harding Loevner LP Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 38,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 119,839 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73M, down from 158,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 631,150 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 388,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.51 million, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 4.03M shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines Failure; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Plans More NYC, Washington Flights as Alaska Retreats; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $162.86M for 2.96 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 637,343 shares to 24.29M shares, valued at $951.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 499,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancshares owns 127,096 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Northern Tru invested in 5.51 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 4,453 shares. Hallmark Inc has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Korea Investment invested in 0.06% or 279,131 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 9,098 shares. Twin Cap Management holds 0.04% or 10,110 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 287,315 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 61,716 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 243 shares or 0% of the stock.