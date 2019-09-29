Harris Associates LP Has Cut Cummins (CMI) Stake by $1.59 Million as Shares Declined; Great West Life Assurance Company Holding in Workday (WDAY) Has Boosted by $652,310 as Stock Declined

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 9,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.19 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 1.00 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 102,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.01M, up from 99,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 2.23 million shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hitchwood Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 196,060 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 1,442 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America New York reported 0.32% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 98,298 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc. 22,943 are held by M&T Bank. Appleton Ma reported 2,503 shares. Bristol John W & accumulated 270,865 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 28,673 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Counselors stated it has 3,679 shares. 13,915 are owned by Lpl Lc. Stifel Fincl has 12,189 shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). British Columbia Mgmt holds 52,803 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,424 shares to 37,850 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,035 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 134,005 shares to 89.24 million shares, valued at $2.59 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 0.05% or 1,962 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn accumulated 234 shares. Fire Gru Incorporated owns 22,000 shares. Hm Payson & Commerce accumulated 214,544 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Green Square Limited Company holds 0.95% or 8,885 shares. Ghp Advisors invested in 2,589 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,364 shares. Cibc Incorporated reported 19,897 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,300 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 488,528 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 394,995 shares in its portfolio. Com Of Vermont reported 3,051 shares stake.