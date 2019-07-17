Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position By $45.63 Million; Intact Investment Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Harris Associates LP increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 894,750 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Harris Associates LP holds 5.69M shares with $295.22 million value, up from 4.79 million last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 3.21M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Diverts Flight for `Maintenance Review’ of Window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – LUV: COSTS LINKED TO ENGINE BLADE INSPECTIONS `IN THE MILLIONS’; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB; 02/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a broken window. It’s South…; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF; 18/04/2018 – FAA to require tests on engine type that exploded during Southwest flight

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 32.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 39,600 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Intact Investment Management Inc holds 82,900 shares with $11.59 million value, down from 122,500 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $350.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 7.68M shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Imperial Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LUV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report.

Harris Associates LP decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5.00M shares to 12.12 million valued at $650.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apergy Corp stake by 10,153 shares and now owns 1.92 million shares. Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.14% or 15,000 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 41 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 750,063 are held by Millennium Limited Com. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amarillo Commercial Bank has 0.41% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Macquarie reported 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Illinois-based New Vernon Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 28,867 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 339 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.33% stake. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 9,500 shares to 185,200 valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 114,100 shares and now owns 125,200 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.76% or 64,867 shares. Dafna Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,400 shares or 0.57% of the stock. New York-based American Int Gp Inc has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3.78M are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Moreover, Staley Advisers Inc has 2.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). B Riley Wealth Management reported 26,844 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Personal Fincl has 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Villere St Denis J Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fca Tx owns 18,402 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 4.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fosun Intl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Gru has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse.