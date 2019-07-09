Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $45.63 Million; Open Text Adr (OTEX) Market Value Rose While Thomas White International LTD Cut Position by $508,098

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (OTEX) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 13,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 86,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 366,298 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 894,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.69M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.22 million, up from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 3.15 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 18/04/2018 – FAA WILL ISSUE THE DIRECTIVE WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS – STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: @AP reports Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q CASM EX-FUEL/EXPENSES UNCHANGED TO UP 1%; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pjsc Lukoil Adr by 9,591 shares to 132,936 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (NYSE:SHG) by 21,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Vedanta Ltd Adr.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 828,889 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 0.34% or 6,400 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 19,003 shares. Whitnell & stated it has 260 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 447,657 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.03% or 29,080 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 160,385 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs has 3,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 5.18 million shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 41 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hartford Investment stated it has 97,276 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 3.15 million shares stake.