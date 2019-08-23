Harris Associates LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by $5.63 Million; Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake by $75.81 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 512,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 60.66 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.91M, up from 60.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 1.22 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 825.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35 million, up from 125,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.07% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 521,298 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,820 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $260.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Slack’s successful debut on the NYSE – CNBC” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Suggests It’s 42% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Fastly shares rocket as much as 60% in IPO debut – CNBC” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acuta Capital Llc accumulated 41,000 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Amer Century Cos has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 3,296 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 13,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 630,384 shares stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 305,829 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 27,364 shares. Gotham Asset Llc invested in 3,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Fil Limited holds 57,065 shares. State Street has 1.41M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 10,760 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).