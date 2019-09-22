Harris Associates LP Decreased Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Share Value Declined; Micron Technology Com (MU) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased Its Holding

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 734,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 121,824 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 856,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (MU) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 9,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 208,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, up from 198,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.57 million shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $665.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

