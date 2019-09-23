Harris Associates LP Decreased Its Corelogic (CLGX) Holding as Stock Rose; Congress Asset Management Company Has Cut Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $4.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 47,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.56M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.02 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 147,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.47M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 910,386 shares traded or 60.35% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 30/03/2018 – Inside Mtg [Reg]: Freddie Mac to Tap CoreLogic’s Sam Khater as Chief Economist; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis To Aid Public Comment; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 03/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose 6.7 Percent Year Over Year, Increasing for the Seventh Consecutive Month in February

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Tarbox Family Office holds 1,377 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 46,342 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon owns 1.09M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 150,743 shares. 58,273 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 24,901 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 222,379 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp owns 1,299 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 458,118 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 395,844 shares.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $58.50 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 228,485 shares to 12.56 million shares, valued at $684.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

