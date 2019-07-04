Harris Associates LP Decreased By $4.22 Million Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Harris Associates LP decreased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 7.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 211,000 shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 29.01%. The Harris Associates LP holds 2.43M shares with $48.75M value, down from 2.64M last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.17B valuation. It closed at $17.74 lastly. It is down 24.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 funds increased or opened new positions, while 12 sold and decreased their stock positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The funds in our database reported: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $418.02 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust declares $0.12573 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GBAB – Best Performing Build America Bond Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Year-End Review – Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BBN: How Things Change So Quickly – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “23.44% Leveraged, Municipal Bond Fund: Guggenheim Build America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2016.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,947 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,329 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 41,740 shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 14,886 shares traded. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has risen 6.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP increased Herc Hldgs Inc stake by 84,505 shares to 1.04 million valued at $40.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Arcosa Inc stake by 90,073 shares and now owns 603,579 shares. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N was raised too.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18M for 19.28 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves 0.58%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CRTO vs. RNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Criteo Announces The Departure Of COO Mollie Spilman – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt downgraded Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Lc owns 11,654 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc reported 2.91 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 341,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Black Creek Invest Management Inc has 1.59M shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 84,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corp invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Blackrock reported 200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.04% or 3.32 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 6,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Invest LP holds 65,693 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Parus (Uk) Ltd holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 475,277 shares.