Harris Associates LP Cut Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake; Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF) Shorts Up By 49.36%

Harris Associates LP decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 37.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 8.73 million shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Harris Associates LP holds 14.29M shares with $317.74M value, down from 23.03M last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $8.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 1.79 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell

Mutualfirst Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) had an increase of 49.36% in short interest. MFSF’s SI was 46,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 49.36% from 31,200 shares previously. With 8,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Mutualfirst Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF)’s short sellers to cover MFSF’s short positions. The SI to Mutualfirst Financial Inc’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 1,289 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73M for 58.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Harris Associates LP increased Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 388,227 shares to 6.08M valued at $308.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 186,567 shares and now owns 3.63M shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 662,742 shares. 225,388 are held by United Automobile Association. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co holds 1.03% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Ls Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 26,202 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fosun Ltd holds 0.05% or 33,000 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested in 941,500 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 228,630 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corp holds 20,774 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 50,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Sa reported 28,758 shares stake. Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.16% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sei has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Among 6 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2400 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 30.99% above currents $20.94 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, August 12 by Susquehanna. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NOV in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since July 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,950 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Altobella Michelle A. bought $4,950 worth of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) or 150 shares.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.11 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

