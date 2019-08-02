Harris Associates LP Cut Gartner (IT) Position by $446,507 as Share Value Declined; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Share Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 2,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.57M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 776,931 shares traded or 85.45% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 16/05/2018 – InfoSec Institute Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training; 17/05/2018 – Contently Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 30/04/2018 – Veeam Appoints Former Gartner VP and Distinguished Analyst, Dave Russell, as New VP of Enterprise Strategy; 20/03/2018 – CA Technologies (Veracode) Recognized as a Leader in Fifth Consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says World-Wide PC Shipments Declined 1.4% in First Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Aspera named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 10/05/2018 – LLamasoft to Showcase the Next Evolution of Supply Chain Design at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 183,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 1.14M shares traded or 146.02% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank holds 537 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 23,234 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 3,561 shares stake. Waterfront Capital Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Vanguard Gp Inc reported 14.17M shares stake. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 8,412 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Baltimore has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,034 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.06% or 115,200 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 17,942 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% or 4,652 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 16,513 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93 million for 20.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares to 75,618 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 427,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 141,899 shares. Amer Intl Gru owns 32,785 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has 0.46% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.05% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Howland Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.47% or 73,800 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 18,899 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 4,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 7.02M shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt invested in 26 shares. The Georgia-based Atlanta Cap L L C has invested 1.2% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). M&T Bank holds 0.01% or 6,631 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Management accumulated 10,357 shares. 398 are owned by Advisory Svcs Llc. Rampart Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 47,492 shares to 13.13 million shares, valued at $275.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.