Harris Associates LP Continues to Hold Stake in Masco (MAS); Duquesne Family Office Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50M, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 199,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 633,530 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, up from 433,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 2.31 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 9,400 shares to 148,600 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 560,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.57M shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 7,781 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 4.40M shares. Acg Wealth invested in 11,567 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs, Washington-based fund reported 913,925 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 91,433 were accumulated by Sky Investment Group Ltd Liability Company. 64,082 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase reported 4.03M shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 53,072 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.24% or 25,974 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.45% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, 1St Source Retail Bank has 0.09% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 64,304 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

