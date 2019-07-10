Harris Associates LP Boosted Its Holding in Masco (MAS) by $7.79 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Lpl Financial Has Upped Position by $2.69 Million

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 21,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 981,732 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.93M, up from 959,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 46.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 199,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 633,530 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, up from 433,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 2.06M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15,649 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $127.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 254,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of stock.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,137 shares to 13,838 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 31,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.