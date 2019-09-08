Harris Associates LP Boosted Its Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by $5.63 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Aspiriant Has Lowered Its Stake by $489,168

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 512,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 60.66 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.91 million, up from 60.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 1.02 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers — TV; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 20/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. – TV; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV); 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (TV); 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 10,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,392 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 44,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Co owns 331,539 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Sol Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 30,303 shares. Van Strum Towne Incorporated accumulated 0.33% or 9,230 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 40,938 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 106,901 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Investment Llc has 1.53% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrett Asset Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Centurylink Mngmt invested in 1.17% or 59,324 shares. Schnieders Capital Management owns 95,240 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,412 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 1.84% or 90,417 shares. Holowesko Limited has invested 9.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Welch And Forbes Lc reported 745,231 shares. Milestone owns 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,844 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,234 shares to 434,802 shares, valued at $47.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49,353 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,836 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

