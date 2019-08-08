Harris Associates LP Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position By $9.96 Million; Last Week Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamos Gold Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by IBC. See Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $7 Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

Harris Associates LP increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 52,707 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Harris Associates LP holds 3.86 million shares with $732.92M value, up from 3.81 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $946.44B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cascend Securities with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”.

Harris Associates LP decreased Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 1.11M shares to 13.32M valued at $658.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 203,475 shares and now owns 6.01 million shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,450 shares. Farmers Bancorp accumulated 1.85% or 17,874 shares. Regis Mngmt Company Ltd reported 4,920 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 247,157 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 54,842 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. 35,788 are held by Scott Selber. Estabrook Mngmt owns 80,520 shares. Cortland Assoc Inc Mo accumulated 9,682 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors invested in 18,415 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Management Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,677 shares. Capital Intl Ca holds 0.4% or 8,877 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller LP stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The stock increased 4.62% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 3.88M shares traded or 45.94% up from the average. Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has risen 19.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AGI News: 05/04/2018 – Corex Gold Receives Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Plan of Arrangement With Minera Alamos Inc; 01/05/2018 – ALAMOS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 3C; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: NM Delegation Calls on US Navy to Designate Next Nuclear Sub USS Los Alamos Upon 75th Anniversary; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 08/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Secret Cities, 75 Years Later: Bechtel Highlights Future of Los Alamos, Hanford, Oak Ridge; 30/04/2018 – Alamos Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 24/05/2018 – Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Island Gold Mine; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: NM Delegation Calls On U.S. Navy To Designate Next Nuclear Sub “USS Los Alamos” Upon 75th Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – Alamos Gold 1Q EPS 0c