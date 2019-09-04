Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We are comparing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|82.19
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 62.97%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 47.8%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
