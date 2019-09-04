Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

We are comparing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.19 N/A -1.50 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 62.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 47.8%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.