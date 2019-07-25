Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 84.68 N/A -1.15 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 19 70.63 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 59.11%. Competitively the average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 5.40% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 12.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.