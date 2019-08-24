Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.53 N/A -1.50 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a 77.49% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.