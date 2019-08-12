Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

We will be comparing the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 72.42 N/A -1.50 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.81 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 87.55% at a $23.5 average price target. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 30.41% and its average price target is $23.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vericel Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vericel Corporation.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Vericel Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.