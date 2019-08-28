Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 81.90 N/A -1.50 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Unity Biotechnology Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$23.5 is Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 65.84%. Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 252.94% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Unity Biotechnology Inc. appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 72.8%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.