Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.59 N/A -1.50 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.42 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 62.29% at a $23.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 7.70% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.