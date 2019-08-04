Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.94 N/A -1.50 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.11% and an $23.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 2.6%. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.