Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

We are comparing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 24.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.