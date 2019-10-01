Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 69,396,551.72% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 57,561,962.57% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 150.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.