Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 81.79 N/A -1.50 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

In table 1 we can see Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.