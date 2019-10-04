Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 9.66M -1.50 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 68,656,716.42% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 71,383,647.80% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 198.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.