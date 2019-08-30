Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 82.54 N/A -1.50 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.40% and an $23.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 12.4% respectively. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.