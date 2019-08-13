Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.41 N/A -1.50 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 91 9.87 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $23.5, and a 104.53% upside potential. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $159.87 consensus target price and a 142.12% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 73.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.