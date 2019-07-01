Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology companies, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 76.66 N/A -1.15 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.44 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 75.77%. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 51.76% and its average price target is $69.17. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.